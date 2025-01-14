Tensions Rise as Philippines Accuses China of Intimidation at South China Sea Shoal

The Philippines on Tuesday accused China of trying to intimidate its fishermen in the disputed South China Sea. This comes after Beijing deployed its largest coast guard vessel into Manila's maritime zone, sparking concerns over an 'illegal presence' in the region.

This development adds to the growing tensions between the Philippines and China, both of whom have overlapping claims in the South China Sea. The Philippines has lodged protests against the entry of Chinese vessels within its exclusive economic zone, which includes the presence of a 165-meter-long vessel, recently spotted near Zambales.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the Philippines' National Security Council, urged China to remove the so-called 'monster ship', accusing China of intimidation. Meanwhile, China defends its actions as justified, following a history of maintaining a heavy presence near Scarborough Shoal, a contentious area seized in 2012.

