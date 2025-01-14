Left Menu

Nuclear Negotiations in Geneva: A Step Towards Resolution?

Iran, Britain, France, and Germany hold talks in Geneva concerning Tehran's nuclear program, with discussions focusing on sanctions-lifting and nuclear deal specifics. The dialogue aims to create a favorable negotiating environment. Past attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal have faltered, notably with the U.S. exit in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:29 IST
Diplomatic talks took place in Geneva involving Iran and European countries, discussing Iran's contentious nuclear program. These discussions aim to address sanctions-lifting and nuclear field details crucial for reaching a new agreement.

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, the discussions were 'serious, frank, and constructive,' with all parties agreeing that continued dialogue is necessary to create a conducive negotiating atmosphere.

The backdrop of these negotiations includes the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear pact and Iran's subsequent breaches, heightening the deteriorating nuclear non-proliferation landscape.

