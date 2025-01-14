Nuclear Negotiations in Geneva: A Step Towards Resolution?

Diplomatic talks took place in Geneva involving Iran and European countries, discussing Iran's contentious nuclear program. These discussions aim to address sanctions-lifting and nuclear field details crucial for reaching a new agreement.

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, the discussions were 'serious, frank, and constructive,' with all parties agreeing that continued dialogue is necessary to create a conducive negotiating atmosphere.

The backdrop of these negotiations includes the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear pact and Iran's subsequent breaches, heightening the deteriorating nuclear non-proliferation landscape.

