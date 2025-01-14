Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: Navigating the World's Largest Gathering

The Maha Kumbh Mela in India anticipates 400 million visitors at its six-week extravaganza. Authorities have established a temporary city with massive infrastructure and security measures. Advanced technology, including drones and CCTV, ensures safety, while fire safety and lost-and-found centers further aid in event management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:26 IST
The Maha Kumbh Mela, coined as the Great Pitcher Festival, is poised to become the world's largest human congregation, drawing an estimated 400 million visitors over six weeks in Prayagraj, India. Managing this gigantic event presents both logistical challenges and cultural majesty.

A temporary city sprawling over 4,000 hectares has been constructed, complete with 150,000 tents and nearly as many toilets to accommodate attendees. The settlement is illuminated by 69,000 LED and solar lights, maintained by a sanitation workforce of 15,000. This infrastructure is supported by robust security measures, including temporary police stations, paramilitary troops, and three unique floating 'water police stations.'

Technology plays a critical role in safety and surveillance. Closed-circuit television, drones, and anti-drone technology are deployed to monitor and secure the area, while underwater drones operate in deeper waters. Significant resources, over 1.3 billion rupees, have been allocated for fire safety, alongside operational lost-and-found centers to assist families lost within the event's vastness.

