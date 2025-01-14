QR Code Swap Scam: Tech-Savvy Fraudsters Unmasked in Khajuraho

In a daring scam, tech-savvy fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho swapped QR codes outside local shops to divert payments into their bank accounts, police revealed on Tuesday. This fraudulent act targeted shopkeepers at one of India's popular tourist destinations.

Authorities have apprehended one suspect, identified as Chhota Tiwari, and are on the lookout for two accomplices. The scam surfaced after a shopkeeper at a medical store noticed discrepancies in payments and reported to the police, prompting a broader investigation in the area.

Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police, Agam Jain, stated that the culprits hailed from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. They allegedly created new QR codes, replacing the originals at various shopfronts, effectively redirecting financial transactions. The extent of profit gained through this sophisticated scheme remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)