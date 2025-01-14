Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Missiles
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command condemns North Korea's firing of short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. The act comes days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The event poses no immediate threat, and consultations with South Korea and Japan continue.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has issued a strong condemnation following North Korea's decision to launch short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Tuesday.
This development is being closely monitored, with the U.S. maintaining open channels of consultation with both the Republic of Korea and Japan.
Despite the heightened tensions, the command assures that there is no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or its allies. As the situation unfolds, vigilance remains paramount just days before President-elect Donald Trump's return to office.
