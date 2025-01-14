Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Missiles

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command condemns North Korea's firing of short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. The act comes days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The event poses no immediate threat, and consultations with South Korea and Japan continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:54 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has issued a strong condemnation following North Korea's decision to launch short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Tuesday.

This development is being closely monitored, with the U.S. maintaining open channels of consultation with both the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Despite the heightened tensions, the command assures that there is no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or its allies. As the situation unfolds, vigilance remains paramount just days before President-elect Donald Trump's return to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025