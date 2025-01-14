Tensions Escalate as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles

North Korea's latest missile tests off its east coast have drawn sharp rebuke from international leaders, including South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. The missiles, which traveled approximately 250 km after launch, have been denounced as a severe threat to Korean peninsula peace.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the launches, citing them as clear provocations violating UN Security Council resolutions. South Korea has vowed to respond overwhelmingly to further provocations. Japan, closely coordinated with Seoul and Washington, has taken measures to counter North Korea's actions, sharing real-time missile warning data.

This development comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, signaling a strategic move to draw international attention amidst tensions and align with recent U.S. intelligence reports of North Korea's escalating military threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)