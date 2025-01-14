Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles

North Korea launched multiple missiles off its east coast, prompting strong condemnation from South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. The act, seen as a provocation, occurred ahead of Trump's return to office, with regional leaders vowing countermeasures and emphasizing security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:56 IST
Tensions Escalate as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's latest missile tests off its east coast have drawn sharp rebuke from international leaders, including South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. The missiles, which traveled approximately 250 km after launch, have been denounced as a severe threat to Korean peninsula peace.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the launches, citing them as clear provocations violating UN Security Council resolutions. South Korea has vowed to respond overwhelmingly to further provocations. Japan, closely coordinated with Seoul and Washington, has taken measures to counter North Korea's actions, sharing real-time missile warning data.

This development comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, signaling a strategic move to draw international attention amidst tensions and align with recent U.S. intelligence reports of North Korea's escalating military threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025