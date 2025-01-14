Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Extortion Case Arrest in Maharashtra

Parubai Karad, mother of Walmik Karad accused in an extortion case, staged a protest in Beed, Maharashtra. She demanded his release, alleging political framing. Walmik is linked to a minister and NCP leader, arrested following the murder of Santhosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch, amid an alleged extortion attempt.

Protest Erupts Over Extortion Case Arrest in Maharashtra
  • India

In Beed district, Maharashtra, a dramatic protest unfolded as Parubai Karad, mother of extortion case accused Walmik Karad, demanded her son's release outside the Parli city police station.

Accusing political conspiracy, she alleged BJP's Suresh Dhas and NCP's Sandeep Kshirsagar of framing her son. Supporters also staged a demonstration nearby.

The case involves the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a local sarpanch, suspected of trying to thwart an extortion scheme connected to an energy firm's windmill project. Walmik Karad, linked to a prominent minister, was arrested in connection with the case.

