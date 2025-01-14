Left Menu

Landmine Explosion Injures Six Army Personnel in Rajouri

At least six Army personnel were injured following a landmine explosion near Khamba Fort, Nowshera sector, in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The troops were conducting patrol duty when the incident occurred. The injured soldiers were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:29 IST
At least six Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion on Tuesday morning in a forward village located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. The explosion occurred when one of the soldiers on patrol duty accidentally stepped on the landmine near Khamba Fort in the Nowshera sector around 10:45 a.m.

The injured soldiers were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition. This area, near the Line of Control, is part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system comprised of landmines.

Officials noted that these landmines can sometimes be displaced by heavy rains, increasing the risk of unforeseen accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

