Eastern Commander's Security Briefing with Manipur Governor
Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari discussed the security situation in Manipur with newly appointed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Joining the meeting were several high-ranking military officials. Gov. Bhalla has been actively working to ease tensions in the region since his appointment earlier this month.
In a crucial meeting on Tuesday, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the pressing security concerns in the state and the wider Northeastern region.
The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan, included high-ranking military officials such as GOC Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC 57 Mtn Div Maj Gen SS Kartikeya, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh.
Governor Bhalla, who was appointed earlier this month amidst growing tensions, is actively engaging with various stakeholders, including top officials and community leaders, to foster peace between the Kukis and Meiteis.
