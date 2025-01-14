Kerala's Grim Reality: Rampant Sexual Abuse Uncovered

The Kerala police’s special investigation team (SIT) has made significant progress in a harrowing case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl, arresting 44 individuals in connection with the crime. Senior police officials confirmed the arrests on Tuesday.

DIG S Ajitha Begum, overseeing the case, reported that 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged, identifying 59 accused. Among them, 44 have been apprehended, while two remain absconding abroad. Authorities contemplate issuing international notices via Interpol for their capture.

The ongoing investigation has unearthed disturbing details: the victim was repeatedly assaulted, including in a car and at a hospital. The case came to light through counseling sessions initiated by concerned school staff. A comprehensive probe continues under the guidance of high-ranking police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)