Left Menu

Kerala's Grim Reality: Rampant Sexual Abuse Uncovered

Kerala police's special investigation team (SIT) has arrested 44 individuals in a high-profile case involving the sexual abuse of a Dalit girl. With 59 accused named, the case has brought to light the severe exploitation suffered by the victim. The investigation is ongoing despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:08 IST
Kerala's Grim Reality: Rampant Sexual Abuse Uncovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police’s special investigation team (SIT) has made significant progress in a harrowing case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl, arresting 44 individuals in connection with the crime. Senior police officials confirmed the arrests on Tuesday.

DIG S Ajitha Begum, overseeing the case, reported that 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged, identifying 59 accused. Among them, 44 have been apprehended, while two remain absconding abroad. Authorities contemplate issuing international notices via Interpol for their capture.

The ongoing investigation has unearthed disturbing details: the victim was repeatedly assaulted, including in a car and at a hospital. The case came to light through counseling sessions initiated by concerned school staff. A comprehensive probe continues under the guidance of high-ranking police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025