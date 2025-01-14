Delhi's Sanitation Workers Demand Urgent Reforms Ahead of Assembly Polls

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, sanitation workers are advocating for reforms, focusing on regularisation of temporary staff and better insurance coverage. These issues have become crucial talking points as the city government faces increased pressure from the workforce.

Naveen Vaid, Vice President of the Delhi Pradesh Safai Karamchari Union, revealed that protests are being organised to address these pressing concerns. He highlighted the workers' struggle to survive on insufficient monthly salaries, around Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000, as a major grievance.

Vaid emphasised the importance of regularising temporary workers, who number around 20,000 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The lack of permanent employment brings financial insecurity, while inadequate insurance leaves them vulnerable in hazardous working conditions. The union demands comprehensive health insurance and cashless medical cards for immediate healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)