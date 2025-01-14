Rising Tensions in Beed: Protests Erupt After Karad's Arrest
Supporters of Walmik Karad unleashed unrest in Parli town after he was arrested for extortion linked to a sarpanch's murder. Despite prohibitory orders, they disrupted public order, demanding justice for Karad. The authorities have imposed strict measures to maintain peace in the wake of violent protests.
Parli town witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday, as supporters of Walmik Karad, arrested in a high-profile extortion case tied to a sarpanch's murder, took to the streets in protest. They pelted stones and ignited tyres, causing disruption across town.
This unrest followed the application of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Karad, a known associate of Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde. Police reported the registration of two cases against protestors for vandalizing public property.
Authorities have announced prohibitory measures in Beed district, effective till January 28, following consecutive protests related to the sarpanch's murder and various quota agitations by Maratha and OBC groups. This includes a ban on gatherings without official clearance and carrying weapons in public areas.
