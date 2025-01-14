Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Beed: Protests Erupt After Karad's Arrest

Supporters of Walmik Karad unleashed unrest in Parli town after he was arrested for extortion linked to a sarpanch's murder. Despite prohibitory orders, they disrupted public order, demanding justice for Karad. The authorities have imposed strict measures to maintain peace in the wake of violent protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:31 IST
Rising Tensions in Beed: Protests Erupt After Karad's Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Parli town witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday, as supporters of Walmik Karad, arrested in a high-profile extortion case tied to a sarpanch's murder, took to the streets in protest. They pelted stones and ignited tyres, causing disruption across town.

This unrest followed the application of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Karad, a known associate of Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde. Police reported the registration of two cases against protestors for vandalizing public property.

Authorities have announced prohibitory measures in Beed district, effective till January 28, following consecutive protests related to the sarpanch's murder and various quota agitations by Maratha and OBC groups. This includes a ban on gatherings without official clearance and carrying weapons in public areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025