Tragedy Strikes as Newly Elected Sarpanch Murdered in Chhattisgarh

Prabhavati Sidar, a newly elected sarpanch, was allegedly murdered in her backyard in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh. She was found seriously injured and later declared dead at a health center. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, involving forensic teams and a dog squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:40 IST
In a shocking incident, Prabhavati Sidar, a newly elected woman sarpanch, was allegedly murdered at her residence in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district. The horror unfolded on Tuesday, a little over a month after she assumed her role as the village head, according to local police reports.

The tragic event occurred around noon when Sidar was tending to her vegetable garden. At the time, she was alone at her Dongadarha village home under Tumla police station's jurisdiction. Distressingly, Sidar's daughter discovered her gravely injured state and immediately alerted family members and neighbors.

Authorities rushed her to Kotba's Primary Health Centre, but doctors declared Sidar dead. The police responded swiftly, dispatching forensic experts, a dog squad, and a cyber cell for a thorough investigation. Injury marks on her face and neck indicated the use of a sharp-edged weapon. An official cause of death awaits confirmation through an upcoming post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

