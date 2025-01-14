Left Menu

Nidhi Khare Takes Helm at MNRE Amid Leadership Transition

Nidhi Khare, an IAS officer from the 1992 batch, has been appointed as the interim head of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). She assumes this role following Prashant Kumar Singh's repatriation to Manipur, where he has been named the new Chief Secretary amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:04 IST
Nidhi Khare Takes Helm at MNRE Amid Leadership Transition
Nidhi Khare
  • Country:
  • India

Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of leading the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), according to a government order issued on Tuesday.

This appointment follows the recent repatriation of Prashant Kumar Singh, who was summoned back to his parent cadre by the Manipur government. Singh has since been installed as the Chief Secretary of Manipur, a region currently grappling with ethnic discord.

Khare, a 1992 batch IAS officer, will serve as the interim head of the MNRE until a permanent successor is appointed or until further directives are issued. This decision marks a significant leadership shift in the ministry amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025