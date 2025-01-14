Nidhi Khare Takes Helm at MNRE Amid Leadership Transition

Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of leading the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), according to a government order issued on Tuesday.

This appointment follows the recent repatriation of Prashant Kumar Singh, who was summoned back to his parent cadre by the Manipur government. Singh has since been installed as the Chief Secretary of Manipur, a region currently grappling with ethnic discord.

Khare, a 1992 batch IAS officer, will serve as the interim head of the MNRE until a permanent successor is appointed or until further directives are issued. This decision marks a significant leadership shift in the ministry amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)