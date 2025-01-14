Nidhi Khare Takes Helm at MNRE Amid Leadership Transition
Nidhi Khare, an IAS officer from the 1992 batch, has been appointed as the interim head of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). She assumes this role following Prashant Kumar Singh's repatriation to Manipur, where he has been named the new Chief Secretary amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.
Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of leading the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), according to a government order issued on Tuesday.
This appointment follows the recent repatriation of Prashant Kumar Singh, who was summoned back to his parent cadre by the Manipur government. Singh has since been installed as the Chief Secretary of Manipur, a region currently grappling with ethnic discord.
Khare, a 1992 batch IAS officer, will serve as the interim head of the MNRE until a permanent successor is appointed or until further directives are issued. This decision marks a significant leadership shift in the ministry amid ongoing challenges.
