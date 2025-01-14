Tragic Fate of Indian Recruits in Russian Army

An Indian national has tragically been killed after being recruited by the Russian army, with another currently receiving treatment for injuries at a Moscow hospital, as confirmed by the Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is actively engaging Russian authorities in Moscow, alongside the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, to address this matter urgently. The government is not only demanding the swift transportation of the deceased's remains but is also pressing for the repatriation of the injured individual. Both of the afflicted hail from Kerala, a state in southern India.

The incident has prompted India to renew its call for a verified cessation of the recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian army. This follows a previous incident last year, leading to significant diplomatic efforts; about 45 Indian nationals were discharged, and further efforts are ongoing to secure the release of additional personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)