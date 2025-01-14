Left Menu

Tragic Fate of Indian Recruits in Russian Army

An Indian national recruited by the Russian army has died, and another is injured according to India's foreign ministry. Prime Minister Modi's government is working with Russian authorities for the return of mortal remains and the repatriation of the injured individual while seeking to halt such recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:25 IST
Tragic Fate of Indian Recruits in Russian Army
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian national has tragically been killed after being recruited by the Russian army, with another currently receiving treatment for injuries at a Moscow hospital, as confirmed by the Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is actively engaging Russian authorities in Moscow, alongside the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, to address this matter urgently. The government is not only demanding the swift transportation of the deceased's remains but is also pressing for the repatriation of the injured individual. Both of the afflicted hail from Kerala, a state in southern India.

The incident has prompted India to renew its call for a verified cessation of the recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian army. This follows a previous incident last year, leading to significant diplomatic efforts; about 45 Indian nationals were discharged, and further efforts are ongoing to secure the release of additional personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025