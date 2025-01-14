Demolition Brings Hope: Bunkers Razed in Kurram District
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, authorities have begun demolishing bunkers following violent tribal clashes. Officials, supported by law enforcement, acted under a peace accord between Alizai and Bagan tribes, following a deadly attack. More demolitions are scheduled to ensure stability in the region.
The demolition of bunkers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district has commenced amidst hopes for lasting peace following intense tribal conflict. Four bunkers near previous clash sites were demolished by local authorities and law enforcement.
Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan confirmed that the destruction was focused in areas that saw sectarian violence last year. These efforts are part of a government plan to dismantle conflict infrastructure, with further demolitions announced.
Under the guidance of the grand jirga and peace committee, the strategic demolition forms a crucial step in the peace process between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, essential after the violent clashes that claimed over 130 lives.
