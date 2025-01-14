Left Menu

Demolition Brings Hope: Bunkers Razed in Kurram District

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, authorities have begun demolishing bunkers following violent tribal clashes. Officials, supported by law enforcement, acted under a peace accord between Alizai and Bagan tribes, following a deadly attack. More demolitions are scheduled to ensure stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:26 IST
Demolition Brings Hope: Bunkers Razed in Kurram District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The demolition of bunkers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district has commenced amidst hopes for lasting peace following intense tribal conflict. Four bunkers near previous clash sites were demolished by local authorities and law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan confirmed that the destruction was focused in areas that saw sectarian violence last year. These efforts are part of a government plan to dismantle conflict infrastructure, with further demolitions announced.

Under the guidance of the grand jirga and peace committee, the strategic demolition forms a crucial step in the peace process between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, essential after the violent clashes that claimed over 130 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025