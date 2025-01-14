Haiti's Humanitarian Crisis: Displacement and Desperation Amid Unrest
Over a million people, half of them children, are displaced within Haiti due to escalating gang violence. The International Organization for Migration reports a dramatic increase in the displaced population. Urgent humanitarian aid and solutions are needed to combat the root causes of this crisis.
Over a million people, more than half of whom are children, are now displaced within Haiti as gang violence persists despite a United Nations-supported security mission initiated last year, according to data from the U.N.
The International Organization for Migration reported a staggering increase to 1.04 million displaced individuals, a threefold rise since December 2023. This marks an unprecedented level of displacement due to violence in Haiti.
IOM Director General Amy Pope emphasized the urgent need for sustained humanitarian aid to protect and save lives while addressing the violence's root causes. Despite international efforts to restore order, only limited troops have deployed, and deportations from countries like the Dominican Republic continue to add strain to local communities.
