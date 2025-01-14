Tragic Accident Claims Congress Leader's Life
A Congress leader, Mainuddin, died in a motorcycle collision with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident occurred near Awasiya Vikas Colony. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which has been seized by police as investigations continue.
A tragic accident resulted in the death of Mainuddin, a city Congress committee secretary, as his motorcycle collided with a car near the Awasiya Vikas Colony in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.
The unfortunate event unfolded Monday evening, according to local authorities, when Mainuddin was en route to his home.
The driver responsible for the collision fled the scene, leaving the car behind. Police have seized the vehicle and are actively investigating the incident, aiming to bring justice to the deceased's family.
