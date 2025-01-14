Left Menu

Delhi High Court Challenges CAG to Reveal Reports

The Delhi High Court has requested the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to disclose 14 reports on the city's administration, especially ahead of the upcoming elections. Petitioner Brij Mohan emphasizes that public awareness of Delhi's financial health is crucial for informed voter decisions. The court will review the matter in January.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
The Delhi High Court has requested the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to publicly release 14 reports concerning the administration of the city.

A bench consisting of Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar has called for an explanation on the non-disclosure of these reports, with the next hearing set for January 24. Petitioner Brij Mohan, a retired civil servant, underscored the importance of voters being informed about the capital's financial health prior to the upcoming assembly elections.

He highlighted that some of these reports criticize the AAP-led government's now-scrapped excise policy. The petition stressed that public awareness of the reports, touching on varied issues like excise and pollution, is imperative for transparent governance in Delhi. The petitioner argues for compelling the authorities, including the Central government and the Lieutenant Governor, to make the reports public, emphasizing the need for such actions preceding elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

