Defence Minister Announces Mobile Medical Units for Veterans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a new initiative to provide medical facilities to ex-servicemen and their families in remote areas via mobile medical units. The initiative is part of the government's efforts to support veterans and is expected to begin soon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed a plan to deliver medical services directly to ex-servicemen and their families in distant areas using mobile medical units. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to veteran welfare.

Speaking at an Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor, Singh assured attendees that preparations for the project are underway, despite some expected delays. He expressed gratitude to veterans and martyrs, emphasizing the project's significance.

Singh highlighted that the government's new effort focuses on providing doorstep medicine delivery to veterans in remote locations. This announcement was made in front of around 1,000 ex-servicemen, recognizing the critical role of the Indian Armed Forces throughout history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

