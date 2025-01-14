Left Menu

New Chapter for Lebanon: Salam's Promise of Unity amid Sectarian Rift

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, extends an olive branch to Hezbollah while vowing to prioritize justice and unity. His nomination signals a power shift post-Hezbollah's Israeli conflict. He urges full adherence to U.N. Resolution 1701 to rebuild the nation and tackle unresolved sectarian challenges.

Lebanon is witnessing a significant political shift with the nomination of Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate. Salam, previously a judge at the International Court of Justice, pledges inclusivity and unity amid tension, notably extending an olive branch to the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Salam's nomination follows a delicate political balance, reflecting the recent shift in Lebanon's power dynamics post-Hezbollah's war with Israel and the removal of its ally Bashar al-Assad. Despite Hezbollah's reluctance, Salam secured a majority endorsement, highlighting a potential shift away from sectarian politics.

Focusing on unity and justice, Salam aims to steer Lebanon towards recovery, addressing pivotal issues such as the 2020 Beirut port explosion and financial injustices. However, Hezbollah's non-endorsement raises the specter of a new sectarian divide, posing a significant challenge to Salam's call for solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

