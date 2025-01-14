Judicial Reshuffle: High Courts Witness Major Changes

In a significant reshuffle within India's judiciary, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. This came after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer on January 7.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru had been serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court after Justice Manohan's elevation to the Supreme Court. This reshuffle addresses pending leadership roles across major courts.

Simultaneously, Justice Alok Aradhe, previously the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, has been transferred to the Bombay High Court. The government has officially announced these appointments, following the collegium's recommendations made earlier in the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)