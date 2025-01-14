NATO's Strategic Move: Protecting Baltic's Critical Undersea Cables

NATO is stepping up its defense measures with a new initiative to protect key undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, following a series of unsettling incidents in the region. The operation, named Baltic Sentry, was announced by NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a meeting in Helsinki.

Concerns have grown over potential Russian sabotage and other destabilizing activities, prompting NATO to increase vigilance. With over 95 percent of internet traffic reliant on these cables, their security is crucial, especially as they facilitate USD 10 trillion in financial transactions daily.

In response, Baltic Sentry will deploy frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones to boost surveillance. The operation underscores NATO's determination to protect its infrastructure against adversaries, strengthening collaborations with the private sector for innovative security solutions.

