Firefighters Battle Apocalypse: Wildfires Sweep Los Angeles

Los Angeles is under siege as fierce wildfires, driven by relentless Santa Ana winds, rekindle fears across the region. The fires have claimed at least 24 lives and obliterated entire neighborhoods, turning landscapes into charred remains.

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has described the situation as dire, with winds expected to blow at speeds of up to 70 mph. Over 8,500 firefighters are feverishly working to contain the blazes, which have been raging in both urban and rural areas.

As evacuation orders impact over 92,000 residents, the political arena is ablaze with accusations over resource management. President Joe Biden has extended aid, while criticisms target California's leadership for handling the crisis. Meanwhile, arrests and legal actions deepen the wildfire's complex narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)