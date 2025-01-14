Left Menu

Georgia's Press Freedom Under Siege: Media Director's Arrest Sparks Outrage

Mzia Amaghlobeli, a Georgian media director, was detained for allegedly assaulting an officer during rallies opposing the government's decision to halt EU talks. Rights groups label the arrest as an attack on press freedom. Tensions rise in Georgia as pro-EU demonstrations face police crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:43 IST
arrest

A court in Georgia has placed media director Mzia Amaghlobeli in pretrial detention following allegations of assault against a police officer at a weekend rally, reports the Interpress news agency.

The South Caucasus nation is dealing with criminal proceedings against numerous individuals amid nightly protests over the government's November decision to freeze EU accession talks until 2028. Amaghlobeli was apprehended in Batumi after she and others demanded a nationwide strike outside a police station on Saturday.

Footage aired by Georgian television captures an altercation between Amaghlobeli and police chief Irakli Dgebuadze, culminating in her slapping the officer, which fueled confrontation between protesters and police. Supporters argue the pro-government channel's broadcast excludes the complete context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

