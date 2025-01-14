Germany Moves to Authorize Shooting Down Illegal Drones

Germany's cabinet is poised to approve a new amendment to the Aviation Security Act, allowing armed forces to shoot down illegal drones. This move comes after several illegal drone flights were reported over critical infrastructure, sparking concerns about security threats.

Germany has been especially vigilant for hybrid attacks from Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Most recently, German police investigated potential Russian espionage after military installations in Bavaria reported sightings of suspicious drones.

The amendment will grant local authorities power to request military intervention to neutralize illegal drones if a significant threat arises. However, the government still needs to secure a parliamentary majority before the federal election in February 2023 to pass the amendment.

