Left Menu

Germany Moves to Authorize Shooting Down Illegal Drones

Germany plans to amend its Aviation Security Act, allowing the military to shoot down illegal drones posing threats, amid heightened security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The draft, aimed at countering espionage, is to be pushed through parliament before the upcoming federal election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:06 IST
Germany Moves to Authorize Shooting Down Illegal Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's cabinet is poised to approve a new amendment to the Aviation Security Act, allowing armed forces to shoot down illegal drones. This move comes after several illegal drone flights were reported over critical infrastructure, sparking concerns about security threats.

Germany has been especially vigilant for hybrid attacks from Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Most recently, German police investigated potential Russian espionage after military installations in Bavaria reported sightings of suspicious drones.

The amendment will grant local authorities power to request military intervention to neutralize illegal drones if a significant threat arises. However, the government still needs to secure a parliamentary majority before the federal election in February 2023 to pass the amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025