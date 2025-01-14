Delhi's Pre-Poll Crackdown: Law Enforcement in Action
Delhi Police have registered 155 cases for Model Code of Conduct violations in the lead-up to the February assembly elections. Enhanced scrutiny at border checkpoints resulted in the seizure of illegal arms, liquor, and drugs, alongside arrests of over 6,000 individuals to uphold law and order.
- Country:
- India
In the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls, Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown on law violations, registering 155 cases related to breaches of the Model Code of Conduct.
Officials reported the arrest of 6,371 individuals for various offenses, such as those under the Excise Act, in a determined effort to maintain order in the national capital.
Heightened checks at inter-state borders from January 7 to 13 resulted in the seizure of 105 unlicensed arms, 78 cartridges, over 16,000 litres of illegal liquor, and drugs worth over Rs 12 crore. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated Rs 1.02 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beed District's Weapon License Crackdown: Addressing Law and Order
Delhi Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Illegal Arms Case
Crackdown on Terror Networks: Property Seizures in Jammu & Kashmir
Eight Pakistani Nationals Sentenced for Massive Drug Seizure
Virginia Man's Explosive Stockpile: Largest FBI Seizure in History