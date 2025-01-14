Delhi's Pre-Poll Crackdown: Law Enforcement in Action

In the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls, Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown on law violations, registering 155 cases related to breaches of the Model Code of Conduct.

Officials reported the arrest of 6,371 individuals for various offenses, such as those under the Excise Act, in a determined effort to maintain order in the national capital.

Heightened checks at inter-state borders from January 7 to 13 resulted in the seizure of 105 unlicensed arms, 78 cartridges, over 16,000 litres of illegal liquor, and drugs worth over Rs 12 crore. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated Rs 1.02 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver.

(With inputs from agencies.)