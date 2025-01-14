Spanish Police Uncover Massive Waste Smuggling Operation

Spanish authorities have disrupted a large-scale waste smuggling network accused of transporting more than 40,000 tons of untreated waste from Italy into Spain each year.

According to a police statement, Italian waste management firms paid smugglers over 19 million euros since 2021 to clandestinely transport urban waste, including hazardous materials, to Spain.

Fifteen individuals and seven companies are now under investigation for crimes related to environmental damage and document falsification.

