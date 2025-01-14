Left Menu

Spanish Police Uncover Massive Waste Smuggling Operation

Spanish police have arrested a gang accused of smuggling over 40,000 tons of untreated waste annually from Italy to Spain. Italian waste companies allegedly paid over 19 million euros for the operation. Fifteen people and seven companies are under investigation for environmental crimes and document forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:24 IST
Spanish Police Uncover Massive Waste Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish authorities have disrupted a large-scale waste smuggling network accused of transporting more than 40,000 tons of untreated waste from Italy into Spain each year.

According to a police statement, Italian waste management firms paid smugglers over 19 million euros since 2021 to clandestinely transport urban waste, including hazardous materials, to Spain.

Fifteen individuals and seven companies are now under investigation for crimes related to environmental damage and document falsification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025