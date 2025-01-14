Drug Peddler Nabbed: Poppy Haul in Jammu
In Jammu city, police arrested Sunny Gupta, seizing 20 kilograms of poppy from him. Gupta, residing in Bari Brahmana, was intercepted in Greater Kailash during illegal narcotics trading. Authorities have registered a case, highlighting the ongoing battle against narcotics trade in the region.
In a significant crackdown on narcotics trade, police in Jammu city apprehended a suspected drug peddler on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Sunny Gupta, was found with 20 kilograms of poppy in his possession.
The arrest took place in the Greater Kailash region, where a police team intercepted Gupta. The poppy was discovered concealed in a bag he was carrying, according to officials.
Authorities have charged Gupta, hailing from Bari Brahmana, with involvement in illegal narcotics trade. Officials emphasized that the arrest underscores the relentless efforts to curb the distribution and sale of illicit substances in the area.
