Corruption Clouds Loom Over Srinagar Smart City Project
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir is probing allegations of misuse of government assets in the Srinagar Smart City project. Materials intended for public improvement may have been illegally sold or mishandled. Investigation extends to substandard materials used in city development projects.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an investigation into claims of government asset misuse during the Srinagar Smart City project, officials announced on Tuesday.
A preliminary enquiry has been registered at the Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau Srinagar, prompted by reliable information on alleged misappropriation of materials such as Devari stones, path tiles, and iron grills within Srinagar city, stated the anti-graft agency spokesperson.
Materials intended for the city's revamp are suspected to have been mismanaged—either not accounted for or sold illegally for personal benefits, instead of being stored with the relevant engineering division. Another enquiry involves the alleged use of substandard materials in ongoing work, compromising the quality of related projects such as the cycle track and walkways along Dal Lake. Officials reportedly bypassed crucial procedures, affecting project standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
