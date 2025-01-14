Corruption Allegations Mar Srinagar Smart City Project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government assets during the Srinagar Smart City project.

The investigation was initiated following reliable reports that project materials, such as Devari stones and iron grills, may have been misused or sold unlawfully in the market.

Furthermore, substandard materials are reportedly being used in ongoing development work on Foreshore Road, compromising the safety and quality of new infrastructure, officials warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)