Corruption Allegations Mar Srinagar Smart City Project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir is investigating allegations of asset misappropriation during the Srinagar Smart City project execution. Key concerns include unaccounted materials and substandard construction work. Officials allegedly bypassed procedures, affecting project quality and potential governmental losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government assets during the Srinagar Smart City project.

The investigation was initiated following reliable reports that project materials, such as Devari stones and iron grills, may have been misused or sold unlawfully in the market.

Furthermore, substandard materials are reportedly being used in ongoing development work on Foreshore Road, compromising the safety and quality of new infrastructure, officials warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

