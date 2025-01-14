Brazil Challenges Meta's Hate Speech Policy Over Legal Concerns

Brazil's government has raised significant concerns about Meta Platforms' recent revisions to its hate speech policy, arguing that the changes might not adhere to Brazilian law.

The alterations, including relaxed control on contentious topic discussions and ending the fact-checking program in the U.S., have prompted Brazil to demand clarity on Meta's strategy. President Lula previously labeled these developments as 'extremely serious.'

Brazil, a major market for Meta with Facebook's roughly 100 million users, remains vigilant about protecting citizens' rights, suggesting Meta's policy adjustments might contravene local legislation banning certain hate speech forms. The country anticipates public discussions with experts to address this issue.

