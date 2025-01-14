Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Tensions Soar as Aide Faces MCOCA Charges

Walmik Karad, an aide to Maharashtra's NCP minister, has been charged under MCOCA and remanded to judicial custody in connection with Sarapanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Protests erupted as Karad's supporters, including his mother, demanded his release. Accusations point to political vendetta against Karad.

In a noteworthy development, Walmik Karad, an aide to Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He is now held in judicial custody for 14 days in connection to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, following an earlier 14-day police remand.

Karad's arrest has sparked protests, with his mother leading a sit-in demanding his release and claiming his innocence, alleging political motivations behind the charges. Despite prohibitory orders, supporters took to the streets, leading to vandalism and police intervention.

The Beed district administration is handling tensions carefully amid these protests, while the police have accepted a memorandum from Karad's supporters calling for a fair investigation. Accusations have been made against local politicians for allegedly framing Karad, intensifying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

