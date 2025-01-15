Left Menu

Biden Moves to Delist Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

The Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This move, facilitated by the Catholic Church, aims to free political prisoners. While Biden's decision eases economic pressure, it faces potential reversal by Trump's incoming administration. The designation was reinstated by Trump in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 01:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced its intention to lift the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. The move is part of an agreement facilitated by the Catholic Church to release political prisoners on the island.

According to senior US officials, dozens of political prisoners considered unjustly detained by the US are expected to be released by the end of Biden's current term. In addition to easing economic pressure, Biden plans to reverse a memorandum issued by Donald Trump in 2017 that toughened the US stance towards Cuba. However, this determination might be overturned next week as Trump, now president-elect, assumes office with Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Trump's administration reinstated the designation in January 2021, highlighting Cuba's support for Venezuela's leader and other controversies. The Biden administration, citing a lack of credible evidence of Cuba's support for terrorism, faces opposition from lawmakers like Senator Ted Cruz, who criticized the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

