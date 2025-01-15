Left Menu

Israel's Firm Stance on Security and Gaza Threats

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized Israel's commitment to its security, stating that intervention in Gaza is possible if future threats arise. This declaration comes as a ceasefire with Hamas is anticipated. Saar likened potential Gaza actions to those in the West Bank, where Israeli forces combat militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 01:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declared that the nation would maintain its uncompromising stance on security matters. He affirmed that Israel is prepared to intervene if it perceives any threat from Gaza in the future.

During a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, Saar indicated that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas was nearing fruition. He highlighted potential Gaza interventions, drawing parallels with Israeli military actions in the West Bank, known to Israelis as Judea and Samaria.

Saar's remarks underscore Israel's readiness to address terrorism in Gaza similarly to operations conducted in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli soldiers routinely engage against Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

