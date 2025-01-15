Florida's Controversial Bill Targets Undocumented Students

A Florida state lawmaker has put forward a contentious bill aimed at prohibiting some public colleges and universities from admitting undocumented immigrants as students. This proposal follows Governor Ron DeSantis's call for a special legislative session intended to facilitate the implementation of President-elect Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The bill, submitted by Republican state Senator Randy Fine, seeks to prevent higher education institutions with an acceptance rate below 85 percent from enrolling undocumented students. Fine, who is running for Congress, expressed his stance, stating, ''Is it fair to allow an illegal immigrant to take a spot that could be taken by a Floridian or an American? I would argue no.''

The introduction of this bill signals a significant shift in Florida, home to about 1.2 million undocumented immigrants. Currently, undocumented students in Florida can access in-state tuition at public universities. Fine has also proposed legislation to repeal this provision. Governor DeSantis has faced opposition from Republican leaders over the timing of the session, with some considering it premature. The political landscape continues to stir as these developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)