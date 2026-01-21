Trump's Greenland Ambitions Cast Shadow on Davos Agenda

President Donald Trump heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, aiming to tackle affordability issues but facing scrutiny for his controversial Greenland ambitions. Attempts to acquire the territory from Denmark have strained US-European ties, risking Trump's economic strategies and market stability.

Trump's recent tariff threats aim to coerce Denmark and seven other allies, risking the US-EU trade truce. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen flagged a potential backlash, promising a united EU response. Meanwhile, Trump's plans to address housing issues in Davos could further fracture investor confidence.

Amid increasing tensions and market turbulence, Trump's Davos trip underscores his complex international relations. His pitch for a new 'Board of Peace' could redefine global diplomatic dynamics, yet crucial allies remain hesitant. As US home sales plummet, Trump's economic strategies hang precariously in the balance.

