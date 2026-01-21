Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Ambitions Cast Shadow on Davos Agenda

President Donald Trump's plans to discuss housing issues at the World Economic Forum are overshadowed by his attempt to acquire Greenland from Denmark, threatening tariffs on European allies. Escalating tensions have already led to market instability and could impact US-EU trade relations, damaging Trump's economic agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardairforceone | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:06 IST
President Donald Trump heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, aiming to tackle affordability issues but facing scrutiny for his controversial Greenland ambitions. Attempts to acquire the territory from Denmark have strained US-European ties, risking Trump's economic strategies and market stability.

Trump's recent tariff threats aim to coerce Denmark and seven other allies, risking the US-EU trade truce. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen flagged a potential backlash, promising a united EU response. Meanwhile, Trump's plans to address housing issues in Davos could further fracture investor confidence.

Amid increasing tensions and market turbulence, Trump's Davos trip underscores his complex international relations. His pitch for a new 'Board of Peace' could redefine global diplomatic dynamics, yet crucial allies remain hesitant. As US home sales plummet, Trump's economic strategies hang precariously in the balance.

