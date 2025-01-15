UN Prepares for Potential Gaza Ceasefire Amid Aid Obstacles

The United Nations is gearing up to significantly increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, contingent upon a potential ceasefire agreement. However, concerns over border access and the security within the enclave continue to pose significant challenges.

Negotiators in Qatar are finalizing a truce between Israel and Hamas, hinting that an agreement is nearer than ever. This ceasefire is expected to enable more substantial aid deliveries into Gaza. Recently, Sigrid Kaag, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza, has been engaged in discussions with Israeli and Palestinian ministers, and Egyptian officials, regarding the ceasefire terms, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Dujarric emphasized the extensive planning underway by the UN system for the potential ceasefire, aiming to facilitate aid delivery throughout Gaza. However, unresolved issues regarding accessible border crossings and the security of aid distribution remain. The UN has faced consistent barriers in Gaza, citing both Israeli measures and internal lawlessness as hindrances to humanitarian efforts. Despite these challenges, UN agencies are striving to assist those in dire need across the region.

