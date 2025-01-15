U.N. Alarmed by Reports of Torture in Libya's Detention Facilities

The United Nations' mission in Libya has expressed deep concern over a video circulating on social media, allegedly depicting 'brutal torture and ill-treatment' of detainees at the Gernada detention facility in eastern Libya. While Reuters could not independently verify the video's authenticity, the concern is widespread.

According to the U.N. mission, the footage aligns with previously documented patterns of human rights abuses in Libya's detention centers. The organization strongly condemns these acts, which are considered serious breaches of international human rights law, and urges an immediate investigation into the allegations.

Furthermore, the mission is working with the General Command of the Libyan National Army to ensure unrestricted access to the Gernada facility for their human rights officers and independent monitors. Libya has been in ongoing turmoil since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

