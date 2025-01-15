Left Menu

U.N. Alarmed by Reports of Torture in Libya's Detention Facilities

The U.N. Libya mission is alarmed by social media footage allegedly showing torture at Libya's Gernada detention facility. The mission condemns these actions as human rights violations and seeks access for an investigation. Libya has been in chaos since the 2011 uprising that ousted Gaddafi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-01-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 05:14 IST
U.N. Alarmed by Reports of Torture in Libya's Detention Facilities
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations' mission in Libya has expressed deep concern over a video circulating on social media, allegedly depicting 'brutal torture and ill-treatment' of detainees at the Gernada detention facility in eastern Libya. While Reuters could not independently verify the video's authenticity, the concern is widespread.

According to the U.N. mission, the footage aligns with previously documented patterns of human rights abuses in Libya's detention centers. The organization strongly condemns these acts, which are considered serious breaches of international human rights law, and urges an immediate investigation into the allegations.

Furthermore, the mission is working with the General Command of the Libyan National Army to ensure unrestricted access to the Gernada facility for their human rights officers and independent monitors. Libya has been in ongoing turmoil since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025