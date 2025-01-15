Enforcement Directorate Probes Fake Passport Racket in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a fake passport scam, acquiring crucial documents from the Kolkata Police, a senior official confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the assessment of these documents, the central agency is poised to file a First Information Report (FIR) to further probe the scam, the official told PTI.

Details obtained from the Bhowanipore police station, including FIR copies and arrest details, will guide the ED's subsequent actions and determine the specific charges upon filing the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)