Enforcement Directorate Probes Fake Passport Racket in Kolkata
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started examining documents related to a fake passport scam, collected from Kolkata Police. A preliminary investigation is underway, and an FIR is expected soon. Nine people have been arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the racket.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a fake passport scam, acquiring crucial documents from the Kolkata Police, a senior official confirmed on Wednesday.
Following the assessment of these documents, the central agency is poised to file a First Information Report (FIR) to further probe the scam, the official told PTI.
Details obtained from the Bhowanipore police station, including FIR copies and arrest details, will guide the ED's subsequent actions and determine the specific charges upon filing the FIR.
