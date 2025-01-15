Left Menu

Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Former PM Khaleda Zia in Corruption Case

The Bangladesh Supreme Court has acquitted former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a corruption case, overturning a High Court verdict that sentenced her to ten years in prison. The decision marks a significant legal victory for Zia, who was previously convicted of embezzling funds in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.

Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Supreme Court has acquitted former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, overturning a High Court ruling that sentenced her to ten years in prison for corruption, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed delivered the verdict, clearing Zia, her son Tarique Rahman, and other defendants in the Zia Orphanage Trust case, which had been characterized as motivated by revenge.

Zia's legal battle took several years, with a High Court previously increasing her sentence before the Supreme Court accepted her appeal, ultimately leading to her acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

