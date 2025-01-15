Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Health Crisis

The Supreme Court has called on the Punjab government to produce health reports for Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader on an indefinite fast, to be assessed by AIIMS's medical board. Despite fasting for nearly 50 days, Dallewal's health parameters appear to be on the mend, prompting inquiry from the court.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh have expressed curiosity about Dallewal's improving health and have instructed the Punjab chief secretary to deliver Dallewal's test results to the apex court registrar without delay. The registrar is tasked with forwarding these documents to the AIIMS director for comprehensive medical evaluation.

The court acknowledged efforts by the Punjab government in negotiating with the protesting farmers, as stated by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal. Negotiations have led to the setting up of a temporary hospital near the protest site, and discussions continue with central government officials. Dallewal, a key figure in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, initiated his hunger strike in late November 2024, despite declining medical interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)