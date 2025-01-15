Supreme Court Halts Bihar Legislative Council By-Election Result
The Supreme Court has paused the announcement of Bihar legislative council by-election results for the seat held by expelled RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh. His expulsion stemmed from unruly behavior in the House. Arguments are being heard on Singh's plea against the expulsion.
The Supreme Court has intervened in the Bihar legislative council by-election by barring the announcement of results for the seat formerly occupied by Sunil Kumar Singh, an expelled RJD leader. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, noted that the decision comes amidst ongoing deliberations regarding Singh's appeal against his expulsion.
Singh, closely associated with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family, was ousted from the council due to unruly conduct during a legislative session on February 13, 2024. Accused of disruptive assembly behaviors, including sloganeering against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh's case has been under review since August 2024.
During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi highlighted that proceeding with the by-election result could lead to complications if Singh's plea is successful. The bench plans to hear the state legislative council and ethics committee's responses before reserving judgment on January 16.
