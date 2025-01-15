Left Menu

Karnataka HC Greenlights Probe in MUDA Scandal, Siddaramaiah Under Scrutiny

The Karnataka High Court permitted the Lokayukta to continue probing the MUDA site allocation scandal involving CM Siddaramaiah, supervised by the IG of Police. Allegations of bias prompted calls for a CBI investigation. The court demanded transparency, with findings due by January 27 for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:06 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday allowed the Lokayukta to forge ahead with its investigation into alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The court has mandated that this investigation be meticulously overseen by the Inspector General of Police, Lokayukta, who is tasked with filing comprehensive records of the inquiry thus far. The directive emerged while deliberating a plea pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, brought forth by activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Justice M Nagaprasanna underscored the imperative for transparency, mandating the Lokayukta to submit all investigation details to date, with a tight deadline on disclosures set for January 27. Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh argued for an impartial investigation, citing concerns over potential preferential treatment in land allocations involving CM Siddaramaiah’s family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

