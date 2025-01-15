Karnataka HC Greenlights Probe in MUDA Scandal, Siddaramaiah Under Scrutiny

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday allowed the Lokayukta to forge ahead with its investigation into alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The court has mandated that this investigation be meticulously overseen by the Inspector General of Police, Lokayukta, who is tasked with filing comprehensive records of the inquiry thus far. The directive emerged while deliberating a plea pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, brought forth by activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Justice M Nagaprasanna underscored the imperative for transparency, mandating the Lokayukta to submit all investigation details to date, with a tight deadline on disclosures set for January 27. Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh argued for an impartial investigation, citing concerns over potential preferential treatment in land allocations involving CM Siddaramaiah’s family.

(With inputs from agencies.)