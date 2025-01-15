Left Menu

Tripura's Legislative Pay Raise Sparks Debate

The Tripura Assembly has unanimously passed a bill that nearly doubles the salaries, pensions, and benefits of the state's chief minister, ministers, speaker, and MLAs. While some opposition leaders expressed concerns over the magnitude of the increase, the bill aims to support lawmakers in their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The chief minister will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 97,000, while ministers and the Leader of the Opposition will earn Rs 95,000. The MLAs' salary has been increased to Rs 93,000. The move comes after six years without a revision in their pay.

Although the bill passed without opposition, some lawmakers raised concerns. Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition, argued the hike wasn't entirely justified, and Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman highlighted issues with medical reimbursement caps. Nevertheless, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath defended the pay increase as essential for supporting the lawmakers' efforts in state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria's Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda's Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

