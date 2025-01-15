Tripura's Legislative Pay Raise Sparks Debate
The Tripura Assembly has unanimously passed a bill that nearly doubles the salaries, pensions, and benefits of the state's chief minister, ministers, speaker, and MLAs. While some opposition leaders expressed concerns over the magnitude of the increase, the bill aims to support lawmakers in their roles.
The Tripura Assembly has unanimously approved a significant pay hike for its legislators, including the chief minister, ministers, and MLAs. The newly passed bill nearly doubles their salaries and other benefits.
The chief minister will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 97,000, while ministers and the Leader of the Opposition will earn Rs 95,000. The MLAs' salary has been increased to Rs 93,000. The move comes after six years without a revision in their pay.
Although the bill passed without opposition, some lawmakers raised concerns. Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition, argued the hike wasn't entirely justified, and Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman highlighted issues with medical reimbursement caps. Nevertheless, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath defended the pay increase as essential for supporting the lawmakers' efforts in state development.
