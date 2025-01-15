Diplomatic Harmonies: Scarves, Serenades, and Strategic Deals

Amidst an international assembly, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama charmed his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, with a heartfelt birthday serenade and a thoughtful scarf from an Italian designer now based in Albania. The exchange highlighted the enduring diplomatic warmth between the two leaders.

Despite their differing political ideologies, Rama and Meloni have maintained a productive collaboration, underscored by their previous agreement to manage migrant flows through Albania. However, the plan faces legal barriers, causing it to remain inactive.

In a significant economic move, alongside the birthday celebrations, Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates signed a groundbreaking 1 billion euro deal at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. The project aims to develop a subsea renewable energy link across the Adriatic, marking a pivotal step in regional energy collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)