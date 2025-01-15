Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Edge Closer Amidst Intense Negotiations

Intense negotiations in Qatar aim to finalize a ceasefire in Gaza, potentially ending the 15-month conflict with massive casualties. The planned deal includes a phased truce, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and hostage exchanges. Despite optimism, obstacles persist, and military actions continue amid a severe humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 15-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:08 IST
In a determined effort to conclude a 15-month-long conflict, negotiators in Qatar worked tirelessly to finalize a phased ceasefire in Gaza. The intricate discussions involve key players including mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., alongside Israel and Hamas, who reported progress towards a truce.

Hamas, however, has yet to respond formally, awaiting essential information regarding Israel's withdrawal plan. Despite prior instances of near agreements shattering at the last moment, the current draft outlines a phased halt to hostilities, offering renewed hopes amidst a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

The potential deal involves a six-week initial peace period and phased military withdrawal. In exchange, Israel eyes the release of hostages, a complex process requiring further delicate negotiations. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue operations, casting a shadow over peace efforts.

