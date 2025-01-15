Anurag Srivastava Honored with Prime Minister's Award for Solar Innovation
Anurag Srivastava, an IAS officer, has been awarded the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023 for his innovative integration of solar power in Uttar Pradesh's Jal Jeevan Mission. His work has led to significant cost savings and environmental benefits, making the state a leader in sustainable water projects.
Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, has been awarded the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023. The award, in the 'Innovation-State' category, acknowledges his innovative application of solar energy in the Jal Jeevan Mission projects across Uttar Pradesh.
Communication of the accolade came from V Srinivas, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Personnel, to UP's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. Highlighting Srivastava's exceptional contributions, Srinivas praised his leadership in implementing solar-powered water systems which significantly reduced operational costs by more than half while ensuring environmental sustainability.
Under Srivastava's guidance, Uttar Pradesh has become a frontrunner in leveraging solar power for rural water supply, with over 80% of its projects now utilizing solar energy, generating tremendous economic and ecological benefits. Expected to save Rs 1 lakh crore, the initiative also cuts down carbon emissions substantially, showcasing the positive impact of green innovations in public administration.
