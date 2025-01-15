Left Menu

Former Bengal Minister Mallick Granted Bail Amidst Ration Scam Controversy

Former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was granted bail in connection with a ration distribution scam by a PMLA court. Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, but the court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh. The probe continues as Mallick remains a key accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:49 IST
Former Bengal Minister Mallick Granted Bail Amidst Ration Scam Controversy
Jyoti Priya Mallick
  • Country:
  • India

A PMLA court in West Bengal has granted bail to former minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is embroiled in an alleged ration distribution scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick on charges related to the investigation.

Mallick, who served as the state's Food and Supplies minister from 2011 to 2021, secured bail on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh. He is required to provide a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The decision came despite the ED's opposition, which considers Mallick a primary suspect.

Special judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay oversaw the bail proceedings at the PMLA court. The proceedings also mentioned the grant of bail to other co-accused, Bakibur Rahaman and Shankar Adya, who are believed to have connections with Mallick in the alleged scam. The ED submitted a charge sheet against Mallick and Rahaman, continuing its pursuit of the truth behind the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025