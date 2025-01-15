Former Bengal Minister Mallick Granted Bail Amidst Ration Scam Controversy

A PMLA court in West Bengal has granted bail to former minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is embroiled in an alleged ration distribution scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick on charges related to the investigation.

Mallick, who served as the state's Food and Supplies minister from 2011 to 2021, secured bail on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh. He is required to provide a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The decision came despite the ED's opposition, which considers Mallick a primary suspect.

Special judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay oversaw the bail proceedings at the PMLA court. The proceedings also mentioned the grant of bail to other co-accused, Bakibur Rahaman and Shankar Adya, who are believed to have connections with Mallick in the alleged scam. The ED submitted a charge sheet against Mallick and Rahaman, continuing its pursuit of the truth behind the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)