South Korea's Presidential Drama: Yoon's Saga Unfolds

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned by South Korea's corruption investigation office regarding allegations of insurrection. Following the inquiry, Yoon is set to remain at the Seoul Detention Centre for additional questioning, as confirmed by investigators and reported by a Reuters witness.

  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faced questioning at the corruption investigation office on allegations of insurrection. A Reuters witness observed a presidential motorcade departing the scene on Wednesday.

Yoon's legal troubles have intensified as investigators continue to probe into serious accusations. The President has been detained for further questioning at the Seoul Detention Centre.

This development raises significant political tensions within the nation, as analysts speculate on the potential implications for South Korea's political future.

